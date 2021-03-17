Man fleeing from officers found in attic of central Fresno apartment with help from police dog

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man wanted on multiple charges was found in the attic of a central Fresno apartment with the help of a police dog after running away from officers Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers with the department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team spotted Joshua Ryan, 25, a wanted man on firearms and other charges, who was also on probation for auto theft and other theft charges, Capt. Joey Alvarez. They tried to pull over the vehicle Ryan was driving but he refused to stop.

A short chase ensued, which was called off and transferred to the police helicopter off for safety reasons, until Ryan drove into an alley near Hammond and Fruit avenues. He ditched the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment.

Residents in the apartment found Ryan trying to hide from officers. They ran away and called police.

Two hours were spent as officers persuaded Ryan to surrender to them, Alvarez said. He then forced himself into an attic where he was later found with the help of a police dog.

Ryan was taken into custody on the warrants and a possible burglary charge, Alvarez added.

Officers are awaiting a search warrant to search the apartment for any possible weapons Ryan ditched while running away from police.

Alvarez said two people were in the vehicle with Ryan at the time. He said police are not sure if they were innocent bystanders or accomplices.