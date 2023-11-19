VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after firing a gun during a fight Sunday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just after 2 p.m. they responded to the 1000 block of North Stover Street for a report of a group of people fighting in the roadway. While en route, dispatch advised shots were fired.

As they arrived on scene, officers say a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area, and a felony traffic stop was conducted. As a result, 35-year-old Bernardo Ledezma was arrested.

Investigators learned Ledezma was involved in a physical altercation when he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds into the ground.

Police say 35-year-old Augustin Isarraras was also involved in the fight and was ultimately taken into custody for an unrelated felony warrant.

Detectives say Ledezma was booked under suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, and child endangerment.