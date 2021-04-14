Man fatally shot outside Reedley produce plant identified

The Reedley Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting outside of produce plant in Reedley. Photo: Reedley Exponent

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed outside a Reedley produce plant on Tuesday was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Elizandro Diaz Jr. of Reedley.

According to Reedley Police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Brevante Produce packaging plant on Buttonwillow Avenue.

Officers say Diaz was a worker from the plant and on his lunch break when he got into an argument with someone at the Oaks Mini Mart. The suspect followed Diaz back to the plant and shot him once in the lower torso.

Investigators are examining surveillance footage from the market to help identify the shooter.