Man fatally shot in Fresno fight identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police have identified the man who was fatally shot Thursday morning in Fresno.

Police say they have identified the man as Brandon Catano, 21. Police say officers responded to ShotSpotter activations in the area of Divisadero Street and San Pablo Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they say they found Catano on the roadway on San Pablo Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound, Catano was later pronounced dead.

A second man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound, and another 17-year-old male with a stab wound at the scene according to police. Police say they are expected to be okay.

Police say the incident happened during a fight. Investigators are still looking into the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.