Man facing child molestation charges, weeks after bail following sexual predator sting, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 26-year-old Fresno man was arrested on child molestation charges after deputies say he arranged to meet with a minor to engage in sex.

The arrest comes weeks after the same man bailed out of jail following an undercover operation designed to identify child sexual predators.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Christopher Contreras was arrested after detectives learned he was responsible for raping a 15-year-old. A search warrant was issued for his home and electronic devices seized.

Contreras was one of 34 men arrested in an undercover operation targeting “would-be” child sexual predators. The Sheriff’s Office says he posted a bond of $1,000 and bailed out of jail after spending less than a day behind bars.

26-year-old Christopher Contreras (image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office).

