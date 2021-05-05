Man escapes arrest after crashing stolen car in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is on the run after he stole a car and crashed it early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car had just been stolen from a home near Clovis and Nebraska avenues. The owner had reportedly left the car running when a man jumped inside of it and took off.

A short time later, a deputy spotted the stolen car near Mt. View and McCall avenues and started to follow it. The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy decided to back off the chase after the car started driving recklessly at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The driver made it to the area of Mendocino and Saginaw avenues before losing control of the stolen car and slamming it into a stop sign. After the crash, deputies say the man got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Deputies surrounded nearby properties as they searched for the driver, but he was never found.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.