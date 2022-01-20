Man escapes armed carjacking in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating a carjacking in Tulare County on Thursday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Just after 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a gas station near Avenue 328 and Road 124 in Visalia for report of a carjacking.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located a man who said he had been kidnapped from his house close to the area.

According to investigators, the man said the suspect walked up to his home and then took him to his truck at gunpoint. Officials say the suspect ordered him to drive off, but the victim pulled into a gas station instead and tried to escape.

Authorities say the suspect then got into a fight with the victim and shots were fired.

According to deputies, the victim was able to escape before the suspect drove off in his truck.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident and detectives are currently investigating the scene. Authorities have described the victim’s truck as a 2008 white Isuzu pick-up with license plate number 8R49724.

Deputies are asking anyone who has seen the truck or has any information on the incident to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.