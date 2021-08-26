Man drugged, raped 14-year-old girl in car with baby in backseat, detectives say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he drugged and raped a teenage girl on Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, CHP officers responded to Belmont Avenue between Hayes and Cornelia avenues for a car that was stopped in a traffic lane with its lights off.

Officials say officers discovered Moises Vaca, 22 of Stockton, in the car having sex with a teenage girl.

Authorities say after the two were removed from the car, officers observed that the teenage girl was under the influence of some sort of substance and was in need of medical aid.

According to officials, emergency medical personnel transported her to the hospital for treatment and Vaca was then detained.

Upon searching the car, officers say they found Vaca’s 18-month-old son in the backseat.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says CHP then requested detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit to respond and begin investigating.

While investigating the incident, detectives say they learned the girl is a 14-year-old who is currently a resident of a group home located in Fresno.

Detectives say at this time it is unknown what type of relationship exists between Vaca and the teenager, but based upon evidence collected, detectives are investigating if this incident is tied to human trafficking.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Vaca was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges including rape of a drugged victim, sex with a minor, arranging to meet with a minor for the purpose of sex and child endangerment.

Deputies say his bail is set at $190,000 and detectives are working to submit this case to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Officials report the teenage girl is in good condition and Vaca’s son is being cared for by Child Protective Services at this time.