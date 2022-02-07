Man dies in hospital after being stabbed at Exeter home, police say

Photo of the scene provided by Visalia Stringer.

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died from his injuries after he was stabbed at a home on Sunday night, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to a home near Orange Avenue and Maple Street after it was reported that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso.

Photo of the scene provided by Visalia Stringer..

The man was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where officers say he later died.

No details about the suspect have been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with any information about this stabbing is asked to call Detective Tim Guzman at (559) 592-3103.