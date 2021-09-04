Man dies in Fresno police custody after shooting ex-girlfriend in Selma, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died while in police custody after he was arrested for shooting his ex-girlfriend in Selma on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 12 p.m., Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home near Golden State Boulevard and Dinuba Avenue for a report of domestic violence.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her face in the back room of the home.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where police say her current condition is unknown.

Following the shooting, police say the suspect, later identified as the victim’s 39-year-old ex-boyfriend, carjacked a mother and her four children and started driving towards Fresno with the family still inside the vehicle.

During the car ride, police say one of the children began to fake an asthma attack in an attempt to get away from the suspect.

Police say the suspect ended up pulling over and letting the family out of the car before driving into a neighborhood near Peach and Butler avenues.

After arriving in the neighborhood, police say several neighbors called 911 on the suspect to report he was acting suspicious and was knocking on doors.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, who they say was acting erratically and appeared to be on high on drugs.

Officers say they struggled to get the suspect into custody and ended up having to use a taser on him.

During the incident, police say the man was breathing as he continued to fight with officers.

Once the man was detained, officers noticed that he seemed to be suffering from a medical problem.

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say he later died.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity, but say he was a known gang member and was on parole at the time of his death.