Man dies from shooting in Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in a Fresno apartment Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4 p.m. police say they responded to the 1800 block of West Clinton Avenue for a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 40s who they say was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was rendered first aid by police on scene until he was transferred to a local hospital where they say he was eventually pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are on scene determining the circumstances that lead up to the shooting.

Officers say as of now, they know the isolated incident occurred inside an apartment after some sort of disturbance.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it is received.