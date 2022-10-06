FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west central Fresno Thursday morning.

Officers say the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man in his thirties who had been shot. The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to officers, there was an altercation involving a group of people. That’s when shots were fired, striking the man.

Officials say the suspects were possibly driving a black sedan.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No arrests have been announced at this time.