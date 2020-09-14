Man dies after stabbing in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after a stabbing in northeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say they reported to a stabbing in the area of Fourth Ave and San Bruno Street at around 5:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they say they found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk, the man was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center where he later died.

During the investigation officers say they found a trail of blood leading to a home in the 1200 block of San Jose Ave, authorities believe the assault occurred somewhere inside the home.

Authorities are investigating the stabbing.

