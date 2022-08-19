FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers.

Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times.

When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers and ambulance personnel provided medical treatment, however, the victim died.

If you have information regarding this investigation you are encouraged to contact Detective Art Cabello at (559) 684-4290.