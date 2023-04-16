FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and two people are detained after a shooting that took place in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say earlier in the day they responded to a call of a brandishing from a white vehicle in the area of California Avenue and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard. As police investigated the call, they overheard multiple shots fired.

Officers say they immediately responded to Zack’s Market on California and Fig avenues around 5:15 p.m. As they approached the scene, witnesses pointed out a white vehicle that was leaving the parking lot believed to be involved.

Authorities then engaged in pursuit of the car that at one point, discarded a gun. The chase eventually ended with a pitting maneuver on Church and Walnut avenues. The car came to a stop and the two people inside were detained.

When police returned to the market, they say they discovered a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.