FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after an injured man was found near the Kings River in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified man later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they responded to Winton Park in the area of Elwood and Piedra Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a utility worker called law enforcement after finding an injured person. When deputies arrived they found a man, along Piedra Road, outside of the park. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.