Man dies after found with gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in a Fresno alleyway on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the unidentified victim was found inside his vehicle in the area of the 3100 block of E. Platt Avenue. They responded to a ShotSpotter call and discovered the victim at the scene. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male adult but no official identification has been released at this time.

Detectives are working to determine if the incident is gang-related. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.