Man dies after being shot multiple times in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno on Friday evening, according to Fresno police officials.

Officers responded to the area of Grove and Rowell avenues just before 6:00 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound victim.

When police arrived on scene, officers say they found a man in his late 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

According to officials, police were providing aid to the victim before he was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel where he was later pronounced dead.

Fresno Police Department authorities say there is no description of a suspect at this time and there is some indication that this shooting may be gang-related.

According to authorities, a disturbance had occurred before the shooting took place and after the victim was shot, he ran into an apartment complex nearby.

Multiple units within the Fresno Police Department are currently on scene and police say they expect to be there for another five to ten hours investigating the shooting.