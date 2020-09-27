Man dies after being shot in the head in northeast Fresno, police say

Crime
A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Fresno Saturday evening, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an individual was arguing with other people in the area of Clark Street and Warner Avenue at about 6:15 p.m.

Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department says the argument turned physical and ended in a shooting, with the victim being hit in the head.

When officers arrived they say they found the man dead on the roadway.

No other details were available, police are investigating the shooting.

