CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was shot several times and then run over by a car early Friday morning, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of North Avenue and 6 1/2 Avenue after it was reported that a man had been shot and hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds in the roadway. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers said the man was riding his bike when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting at him. After the man was shot, officials said he fell off his bike into the roadway, where a passing vehicle hit him.

Officers said the driver didn’t see the man on the road and was not involved in the shooting.

The suspect left the area following the shooting and has not yet been identified by authorities.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Detective Pfarr at (559) 992-5151.