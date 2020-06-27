Man detained by Kaweah Delta security after demanding money and narcotics from pharmacy, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was detained by security at the Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia after demanding money and narcotics from the pharmacy Wednesday, according to Visalia Police.

Officers say 45-year-old, Phelan Bentley handed a note to an employee at the Kaweah Delta Outpatient Pharmacy demanding money and narcotics.

Bentley was then detained by security staff until authorities arrived.

Authorities say Bentley was arrested and booked for attempted robbery and a parole violation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know