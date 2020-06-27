Man detained by Kaweah Delta security after demanding money and narcotics from pharmacy, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was detained by security at the Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia after demanding money and narcotics from the pharmacy Wednesday, according to Visalia Police.

Officers say 45-year-old, Phelan Bentley handed a note to an employee at the Kaweah Delta Outpatient Pharmacy demanding money and narcotics.

Bentley was then detained by security staff until authorities arrived.

Authorities say Bentley was arrested and booked for attempted robbery and a parole violation.

