CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Chowchilla on Tuesday, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.

Police say officers were called to the area of Ninth Street and Riverside Avenue around 3:00 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the victims in front of a house, both with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say both victims were transported to a local hospital where the man died. The condition of the woman is unknown.

This is the second homicide in the city for 2023.