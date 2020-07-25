Man dead, two arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in North Fork, authorities say

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two have been arrested in connection with a hit and run in North Fork Thursday, authorities say.

At 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, authorities say a witness called 911 to report a man lying in the roadway on Road 224.

When California Highway Patrol arrived they initially responded to investigate a hit-and-run collision, however, found 31-year-old Travis Balthazar of O’Neals deceased at the scene.

Authorities say later that same morning, a white 1989 Acura sedan was found in Kerckhoff reservoir, partially submerged.

Madera County detectives arrested 35-year-old, Danielle Cook and 49-year-old Christopher Robesky both from North Fork, in connection with this case.

Danielle Cook, 35.

Christopher Robesky, 49.

Cook and Robesky were booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on Friday for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and murder.



Bail was set at $1,000,000.00 for each suspect and they remain in custody.

