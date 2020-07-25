KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Man dead, two arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in North Fork, authorities say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Photo via WATE

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two have been arrested in connection with a hit and run in North Fork Thursday, authorities say.

At 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, authorities say a witness called 911 to report a man lying in the roadway on Road 224.

When California Highway Patrol arrived they initially responded to investigate a hit-and-run collision, however, found 31-year-old Travis Balthazar of O’Neals deceased at the scene.

Authorities say later that same morning, a white 1989 Acura sedan was found in Kerckhoff reservoir, partially submerged.

Madera County detectives arrested 35-year-old, Danielle Cook and 49-year-old Christopher Robesky both from North Fork, in connection with this case.

  • Danielle Cook, 35.
  • Christopher Robesky, 49.

Cook and Robesky were booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on Friday for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and murder.

Bail was set at $1,000,000.00 for each suspect and they remain in custody.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know