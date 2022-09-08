PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died on Thursday night after being stabbed multiple times in Porterville, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that around 3:00 p.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of South Leggett Street for a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a man that had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Deputies say they are actively working the scene and looking for the suspect who was last seen leaving northbound on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or by e-mail at tcso@tipnow.com.