TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives are actively investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday night in Orosi, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 10:15 p.m. they responded to the 12400 block of Avenue 413 for a shooting.

Responding units reported finding a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating and ask anyone with any information to contact them at (559) 733-6218.