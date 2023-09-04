MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after being hit by a car that fled the scene in Madera Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:40 p.m. an off-duty Madera County Deputy encountered a 66-year-old man lying in the middle of Avenue 15 east of Tozer St. The man was suffering from major injuries as a result of a felony hit and run.

Officials say the deputy contacted EMS who transported the man to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Madera CHP says they are leading the investigation.