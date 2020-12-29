Man dead after northwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One man is dead following a northwest Fresno shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say they received multiple 911 calls about an incident in the area of Fairmont and Marks avenues. They arrived to find a man dead. His age or name have not been released at this time.

According to police, the shooting took place at the West Shaw Estates apartment complex. Detectives are on scene.

No suspect information was released.