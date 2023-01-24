HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area.

According to officers they arrived and found a 22-year-old man sitting in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective K. Smith