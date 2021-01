FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 20’s was shot and killed early Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police said a person who was with the victim called the police and reported the shooting around 3:30 a.m. near Belmont and Fulton avenues.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.