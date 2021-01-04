Man dead after being struck by gunfire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after being struck by gunfire in southeast Fresno Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say the victim in his 30’s or 40’s was on the sidewalk when unknown males in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots in the area of First Street and Illinois Avenue.

The victim was struck in his upper body and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center but died at the hospital.

No other information was available, detectives are on scene talking to witnesses.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.