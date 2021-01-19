Man dead after being struck by gunfire in Ivanhoe, deputies say

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Ivanhoe Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to the 15800 block of Azalea Avenue near Road 158 for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a 39-year-old man dead.

Deputies were told some kind of verbal argument led to the shooting.

Anyone with information, is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

No other details were available.

