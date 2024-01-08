MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after he was allegedly confronted by a male homeowner for attempting to break into his home, the Madera County Sheriff’s said on Monday.

Deputies say around 3:13 a.m. on Friday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a 911 call from a residence in the 15000 block of Monreal Rd. in Madera County. The caller reported that an unknown individual was breaking into the residence through the back door and had entered the home.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a male occupant of the residence who had been in a physical struggle with the unidentified intruder. The intruder was unresponsive when deputies arrived at the scene, and despite significant efforts to revive, he was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation. According to deputies, the initial investigation indicated that the male homeowner confronted the individual as he was forcibly entering the residence and a physical struggle ensued. At some point during the struggle, the intruder lost consciousness.

Deputies say the investigation remains ongoing and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

At this time, sheriff’s officials say no arrests have been made and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is nothing to indicate a continued threat to the immediate community.