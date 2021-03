FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body early Friday morning in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. near Geary Street and Maud Avenue.

Police said there was some type of disturbance between two people when the stabbing happened.

The victim is in critical condition and was taken to the hospital, police said.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.