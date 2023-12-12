FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was involved in a highway pursuit, crashed the car he was driving and fled from police in Fresno Tuesday morning, according to the city’s police department.

Undercover officers report just after 8:30 a.m. they spotted a stolen car suspect near Fashion Fair Mall.

Police say as they tried to pull over the suspect, he failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. He got onto northbound Highway 41 at Shaw Avenue and led police on a short pursuit that ended when he crashed into the center median and two other cars.

Investigators say the suspect fled the vehicle, running across traffic on the southbound lanes and up the embankment into a neighborhood at Griffith Way and Clark Avenue.

With assistance from a Fresno PD helicopter, officers say the suspect was spotted and taken into custody within the neighborhood.

Officials say no injuries were reported by the drivers who were hit during the pursuit.