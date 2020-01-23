Man charged with trading heroin for grenade launchers

(AP) — A U.S. citizen living in Tijuana is charged in federal court in Los Angeles with allegedly trading heroin and fentanyl for guns and grenade launchers.

Pedro Roberto Hernandez-Gomez faces multiple charges including possessing machine guns, attempting to transport explosives and distributing drugs.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Hernandez-Gomez allegedly agreed to provide heroin and fentanyl in exchange for various guns, grenade launchers, and grenades.

He believed he was negotiating with traffickers who were actually agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

