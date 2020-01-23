Man charged with trading heroin for grenade launchers

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights

(AP) — A U.S. citizen living in Tijuana is charged in federal court in Los Angeles with allegedly trading heroin and fentanyl for guns and grenade launchers.

Pedro Roberto Hernandez-Gomez faces multiple charges including possessing machine guns, attempting to transport explosives and distributing drugs.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Hernandez-Gomez allegedly agreed to provide heroin and fentanyl in exchange for various guns, grenade launchers, and grenades.

He believed he was negotiating with traffickers who were actually agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know