FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man was arrested and according to Fresno County court records, charged with murder after he allegedly was involved in a deadly DUI crash.

Police say around 3:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers responded to the intersection of First Street and McKinley Avenue for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived they found two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra and a Chevrolet Colorado, that had collided in the intersection.

According to officers, they found two people inside the Hyundai, both injured and transported to a local hospital. The driver survived his injuries, but the passenger did not and died at the hospital.

Investigators say the Chevrolet was found to be unoccupied. Based upon witness statements, officers say they determined the driver had fled the scene immediately following the accident.

Officers say they found the driver, 33-year-old Shane Shahan, in a nearby neighborhood a short time later.

Investigators say Shahan was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run causing death, and DUI.

According to officials say Shahan bonded out of jail. Detectives from the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit say they discovered that Shahan had a prior DUI conviction for DUI in 2017.

At that time, according to investigators Shahan had received and signed the murder advisement, pursuant to CVC 23593(a). This advice is known as the Watson Advisement, which warns a DUI criminal defendant that if he or she is involved in a DUI that results in a fatality, that they will be charged with murder.

Officials say a warrant was issued for Shahan, who was taken into custody on June 14, 2023, at the Fresno County Courthouse. According to court records, he was charged with murder.