Man charged in southwest Fresno shooting that left 1 killed, another injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man has been charged in relation to a southwest Fresno shooting in September that left one dead and another injured, according to Fresno Police.

Adolph Gilcrease, 20 (Fresno Police)

On Sept. 23, officers were dispatched to the area of 200 E. San Joaquin Ave. at 5:30 a.m. for a shooting victim, said Sgt. Jeff LaBlue. Arriving officers found 32-year-old Dominic Grigsby inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Grisby was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but later died.

Investigators found that there was a small gathering at an apartment complex when an argument broke out against the victim and another man, LaBlue said. The suspect pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the victim.

Dominic Grigsby, 32 (Fresno Police)

A 44-year-old woman was also shot as she tried to separate the men. She was also taken to the hospital and was later released.

Investigators identified Adolph Gilcrease, 20, as the suspect responsible for Grigsby’s murder, LaBlue said. He was arrested Oct. 12 on a murder charge and on assaulting the woman.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges on Gilcrease and is awaiting trial.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detective Victor Miranda at 559-621-2452 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.