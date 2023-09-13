KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with several warrants was caught Monday night with Fentanyl pills, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Monday, September 11, 2023, at approximately 1:43 a.m., a Deputy was patrolling the area of 10th Avenue and Kansas Avenue in rural Kings County. While in the area, the Deputy spotted a Dodge Ram with a mechanical violation and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the truck. Once the truck pulled over, the Deputy contacted the driver and his passenger.

Officials say the passenger identified himself as Cody Johnson and during a records check it was discovered there were two warrants issued for his arrest. The first warrant was issued out of Tulare County for drug possession with a bail of $40,000. The second warrant was issued from Kings County for being under the influence of a controlled substance with no bail.

Deputies say Johnson was placed into custody and during a search of his belongings several illegal items were located. The Deputy located 0.8 grams of what appeared to be Methamphetamine and later tested positive for Fentanyl. Fifty-one blue pills with “M30” imprinted on them were also located.

According to the Department of Justice drug fact sheet, these pills appeared to be counterfeit Oxycodone and contain Fentanyl. Fourteen white pills were also located, and Johnson later told authorities they were Vicodin pills which he did not have a prescription for.

Johnson was booked into the Kings County Jail on his warrants and the additional charge of possession of a controlled substance which had a $5000 bail.

Due to his warrants, deputies say he is being held in custody.