Man caught on camera stealing donation jars during break-in at Dos Palos market, police say

Photo of the suspect and their vehicle provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are working to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a market and stealing two donation jars in Dos Palos over the weekend.

At 10:13 p.m. on Sunday, the Merced Police Department says a person was caught on camera breaking into the State Food Market on Blossom Street.

Police say the thief managed to get into the market after using a car jack to smash the window.

Once inside the market, police say the suspect stole two donation canisters full of cash.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect leaving the market in a black Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information about this break-in is asked to call Officer Chavez at (209) 392-2176.