Man caught on camera robbing Pizza Hut in Madera

MADERA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is working to track down a man accused of robbing a pizza joint in the city.

On Monday, May 3, police say a man walked into the Pizza Hut on Country Club Drive and demanded money from an employee.

After getting the money, the man ran out of the restaurant and has not yet been identified. Police say they are not sure how much money the man managed to get away with.

If you have any information on this robbery, please call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.