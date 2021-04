MADERA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says officers are working to identify a man who burglarized a restaurant in Madera.

On Wednesday, the department shared surveillance footage that shows a man pacing around with something in his hand outside of The Tap House on Schnoor Avenue.

Police say the same man broke into the business, but did not specify what he did once inside.

If you know who he is, please call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.