Man carjacks Visalia taxicab driver at knifepoint before crashing vehicle in Goshen

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested late Saturday night after carjacking a taxi at knifepoint in Visalia before crashing the vehicle in Goshen, according to Visalia Police.

Officers around 10:30 p.m. responded to the Majestic Inn located in the area of 4500 W. Noble Ave. after a taxicab driver was carjacked at knifepoint.

The driver told police that a man had requested to be picked up at the motel and brandished a knife when he arrived, Police said. The suspect took control of the vehicle and left the wrong way down Noble Avenue.

Around 10:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol later reported a crash in involving a taxi in Goshen.

Law enforcement responded to the collision and arrested Robert Renteria, 29, of Goshen, who was identified as the person who carjacked the vehicle, Police said. It was reported that Renteria was on parole.

The suspect was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on carjacking and parole violation charges.