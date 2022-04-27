MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for allegedly carjacking another man who was attempting to meet a woman he met on social media, according to Merced police officers.

Officers say they were called to the area of Ash Avenue and 23rd Street Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a carjacking.

When officers arrived the victim told police that he was contacted by a woman who he had just met on a social media site to pick her up on 23rd Street. According to police the victim agreed and drove to the area where the woman got into his car. Police say a man appeared with a handgun and forced the victim out of his car, taking off with the car and the woman.

Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night officers were in a shopping center near Yosemite Avenue and G Street when they saw the stolen vehicle pull into the parking lot where police say Keythan Jones-Slaise got out of the car and walked into the store.

Police say they arrested Jones-Slaise, who was positively identified by the victim as the person who carjacked him earlier that morning.