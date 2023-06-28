Man busted after string of thefts in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was busted by officers on Wednesday after allegedly stealing a community mailbox and a $1,100 welder, according to the Visalia Police Department.

According to officers, they received a call on May 22 around 3 a.m. regarding a community mailbox that was stolen in the 3500 block of West Cecil Court.

Officers say the theft was caught on video from a home with surveillance cameras, and the footage shows a truck driving and checking out the neighborhood prior to the theft.

Police detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-old Steven Blackford during their investigation.

Officers state they received a call from Lowe’s on June 19 right before 8:30 p.m. on Mooney Boulevard reporting a man stealing a $1,100 welder.

Detectives say they identified Blackford again as the suspect because he was caught on video.

According to the Visalia Police Department, officers arrested Blackford in the 3900 block of West Douglas Avenue in Visalia on Wednesday. He was booked in the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of two counts of Grand Theft.