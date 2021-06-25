Man breaks into home with 3 children inside on his 40th birthday, deputies say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old man is under arrest after sheriff’s deputies say he broke into a home while a 16-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 1-year-old were all inside and refused to leave.

According to Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the 14000 block of Grangeville Boulevard when the 16-year-old told the sheriff’s office that there was someone she did not know inside the house. She barricaded herself inside her bedroom with the 1-year-old, but the 13-year-old was in another room.

Deputies say the 40-year-old suspect claimed the 1-year-old as his – and he was there to take him away.

The 13-year-old was able to escape the home and get to her mother. Deputies were also able to extract the 16-year-old and 1-year-old as well.

The SWAT team responded to the home and deputies say the 40-year-old man was found hiding in a closet and was taken into custody. He was identified as Daniel Lopez Cervantes. He was booked into Kings County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary, attempted kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance.

Records show that Friday was also the suspect’s 40th birthday.