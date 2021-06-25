Man breaks into home with 3 children inside on his 40th birthday, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Lopez Cervantes, 40

Image courtesy of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old man is under arrest after sheriff’s deputies say he broke into a home while a 16-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 1-year-old were all inside and refused to leave.

According to Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the 14000 block of Grangeville Boulevard when the 16-year-old told the sheriff’s office that there was someone she did not know inside the house. She barricaded herself inside her bedroom with the 1-year-old, but the 13-year-old was in another room.

Deputies say the 40-year-old suspect claimed the 1-year-old as his – and he was there to take him away.

The 13-year-old was able to escape the home and get to her mother. Deputies were also able to extract the 16-year-old and 1-year-old as well.

The SWAT team responded to the home and deputies say the 40-year-old man was found hiding in a closet and was taken into custody. He was identified as Daniel Lopez Cervantes. He was booked into Kings County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary, attempted kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance.

Records show that Friday was also the suspect’s 40th birthday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com