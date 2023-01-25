PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, police say Erik Lisenbery, who is on active Post Release Community Supervision, brandished a firearm at the victim during a verbal dispute.

Lisenbery fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival and was not located, according to police.

Officials say on Monday around 10:30 a.m. detectives say with assistance from the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce (TRATT). Detectives located Lisenbery in a vehicle that he was driving in the 2000 block of North Sallee Street in Visalia.

Police say during Lisenbery’s apprehension, he was found to be in possession of a loaded and un-serialized firearm that was concealed on his person. Lisenbery was also found to be in possession of over a quarter-of-a-pound of methamphetamine and determined to be a previously convicted felon, forbidden from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Lisenbery also had two active warrants for his arrest for previous violations of Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence and Carjacking, which were also being investigated by the Porterville Police Department, officials add.

Lisenbery was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pretrial Facility.