FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual purposes during a Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

As part of a proactive investigation to combat the problem of people seeking out sexual relationships with children, detectives say they posed as teenage girls and used technology to identify would-be predators.

During the investigation, detectives say the suspect expressed his sexual desires and agreed to a meeting place with the detective posing as a child. In this case, 32-year-old Frank Samaniego arrived at the location and officers arrested him.

According to deputies, no actual children were ever used or placed in danger during the investigation.

ICAC detectives say Samaniego was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges related to meeting a minor for sexual purposes.

Deputies encourage anyone who might have any information related to sexual predators, to please report it to the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.