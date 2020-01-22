Man attacks downstairs neighbor with golf club at Corcoran apartment complex

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday night for attacking his downstairs neighbor at a Corcoran apartment complex with a golf club, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers responded to the Avalon Apartments located at 2502 Hanna Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of an assault, Deputy Chief Gary Cramer said. The victim reported to officers on arrival that he was assaulted by an upstairs neighbor.

The victim told officers that the suspect, identified as Luis Adrian Contreras, 32, was at his door with a golf club in hand. Contreras then struck the victim in the back of the head with the golf club.

Cramer said the victim suffered a 3-inch laceration to the back of his head as a result of the assault.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers found Contreras as he stepped out of his apartment and placed him under arrest.

Cramer said an 8-inch knife was found concealed on Contreras at the time of the arrest. Officers searched his apartment and found the golf club believed to have been used in the assault.

Contreras was booked into the Kings County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dirk or dagger.

