VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was attacked and killed by a dog in Visalia on Tuesday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say at around 8:00 a.m. they responded to the 2300 block of S. Santa Fe Street, at Jack & Jeff Transfer Co., following a report that a man was attacked by a dog. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Visalia Police Department officials say their violent crimes unit responded and took over the

investigation. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health also responded to the scene.

The identity of the man killed has not been officially released.