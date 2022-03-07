PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man was arrested for assaulting an officer during a traffic stop, according to Porterville police.

On Sunday, officers say they stopped a vehicle for equipment violations and discovered the driver, identified as Julian Ruiz, did not have a license.

Officers say when they asked Ruiz to exit the vehicle, he became violent. While resisting arrest, Ruiz reportedly began spitting on officers and injured one of them, according to officials.

Ruiz was booked into jail for assault on a peace officer, according to police.